Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $19,839,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $244.45.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

