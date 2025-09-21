Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
SPB opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.