Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

SPB opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

