Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CGDV opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.26.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

