Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.8571.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 340,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 346.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 289,446 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

