Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.6786.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

