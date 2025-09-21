Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) PT at $71.15

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.9231.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

