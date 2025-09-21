Comparing Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Vision Marine Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion 3.17 $503.78 million $0.26 41.42 Vision Marine Technologies $2.79 million 0.50 -$10.33 million ($281.54) -0.01

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shimano has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 7.53% 4.23% 3.89% Vision Marine Technologies -1,016.64% -122.13% -82.82%

Summary

Shimano beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.