Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $321,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $122,256,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $291.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

