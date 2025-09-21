Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires 496 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 126.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,190. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Cognex Stock Up 0.6%

CGNX stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

