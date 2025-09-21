My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

