AA Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 181,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,608,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.