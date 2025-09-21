My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,064,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,612,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.