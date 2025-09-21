Essex Savings Bank Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.30. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.