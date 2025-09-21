Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

