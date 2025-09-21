Perpetual Ltd Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.93.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $520.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.97. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,094 shares of company stock valued at $25,716,404. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.