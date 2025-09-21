Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stake Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vertiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $143.99 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

