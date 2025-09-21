iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

