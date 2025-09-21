Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.