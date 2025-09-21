Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$37.72 and last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 250582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg purchased 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.70. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,245.70. The trade was a 24.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

