Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$37.72 and last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 250582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.01.
EFN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.52%.
In other news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg purchased 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.70. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,245.70. The trade was a 24.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
