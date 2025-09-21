Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,229,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 752,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.15.
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
