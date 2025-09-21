Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 16,926,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,013,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $4,075,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,308,040.07. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $8,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,942,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,743,744.82. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,611,532 shares of company stock valued at $91,453,642 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

