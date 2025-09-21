Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.10), with a volume of 2083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).
Volta Finance Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of £261.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Volta Finance
In related news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw purchased 1,005 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £6,934.50. Also, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 855 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £5,899.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,735 shares of company stock worth $2,577,150. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
