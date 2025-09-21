840,952 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 375,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,334,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,360,000 after acquiring an additional 355,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 319,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80,676.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 299,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $19.42 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

