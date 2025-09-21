Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42. 77,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 20,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 15.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

