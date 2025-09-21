Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 173,710 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $64,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WAB opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

