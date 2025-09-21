Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $23.81 Million Position in Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,759,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 83.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

