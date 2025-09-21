Fulton Bank N.A. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1,005.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

