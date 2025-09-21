IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 76.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Gartner by 94.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 154.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $256.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average is $371.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

