Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $360.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $363.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.