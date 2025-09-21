Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 113,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in IQVIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 92,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5%

IQVIA stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

