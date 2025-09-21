Comparing Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) & Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and Kone Oyj”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $628.81 million 4.00 -$2.10 billion ($2.31) -0.94 Kone Oyj $12.01 billion 2.49 $1.03 billion $1.03 32.02

Analyst Ratings

Kone Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kone Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plug Power and Kone Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 5 7 4 0 1.94 Kone Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50

Plug Power presently has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Kone Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Kone Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -292.84% -90.22% -50.27% Kone Oyj 8.69% 39.38% 11.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kone Oyj has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Kone Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

