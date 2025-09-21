Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 88,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

Medtronic stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

