Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after buying an additional 3,584,798 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 384,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,782.76. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 256,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,731.99. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,859. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 143.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

