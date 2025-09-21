Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.39.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

