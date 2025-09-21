Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.