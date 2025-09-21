Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $406.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

