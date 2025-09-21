Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Oscar Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $29,684,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 89.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 88,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

