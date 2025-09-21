Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF $SCUS

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 443,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 199,033 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SCUS stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (SCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US dollar-denominated, investment grade, short-term debt securities from both domestic and foreign issuers. The fund aims for current income and capital preservation, maintaining a portfolio duration of one year or less SCUS was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

