Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

