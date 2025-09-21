Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 868,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 589,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 560,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 438,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 299,494 shares during the last quarter.

CGIE stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $927.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.2716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

