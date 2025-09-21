Lincoln Capital LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $479.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.35.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

