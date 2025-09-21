Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Richard Medway Sells 1,200 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $15,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVV opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.02. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.14%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

