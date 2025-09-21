Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $23,403.56 in Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $23,403.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,538,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,764.19. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Nerdy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 24.91%.The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74,233 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $508,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nerdy from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nerdy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

