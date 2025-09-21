Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lynas Corp. (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 131405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lynas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lynas Stock Performance

Lynas Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

