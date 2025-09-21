Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lynas Corp. (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 131405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lynas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lynas
Lynas Stock Performance
Lynas Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.