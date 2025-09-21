NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.29% of NOV worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NOV by 382.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in NOV by 114.0% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 77,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 488,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

