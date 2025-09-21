Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1,641.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

