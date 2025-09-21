CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 1.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

