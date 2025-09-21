Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Skyline Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 624.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

