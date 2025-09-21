Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Skyline Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,546,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,164,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,580 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,024,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 24.1%

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $69.22 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.