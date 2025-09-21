Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 14,388 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 120.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 437.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 161,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,488,825.10. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,713 shares of company stock valued at $239,237,016. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

